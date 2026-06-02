EXPLAINED: Why did Diljit Dosanjh’s Toronto concert have everyone excited and talking online?

Diljit Dosanjh won several hearts, this time around for a different reason.

EXPLAINED: Why did Diljit Dosanjh’s Toronto concert have everyone excited and talking online?

The buzz around Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated film Main Vaapas Aaunga is growing by the day. The film has been generating massive excitement not just in India, but also among the viewers worldwide. And the recently released trailer has only left the audiences more intrigued. The trailer - which has been high on emotion and Imtiaz Ali's signature storytelling - managed to strike a chord with fans, who are keen on watch Diljit Dosanjh light up the big screen. And just in case anybody is still doubtful about the film's growing popularity, Diljit gave fans a moment they would never forget. During his ongoing AURA Tour 2026, the singer-actor left his fans in Toronto surprised. Reason? The singer-turned-actor screened the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga during his packed stadium show. As the trailer was shown across the massive screens, the crowd supported him. As they erupted in excitement, Diljit's concert turned into the most cherished and unforgettable celebration for fans.

How have fans reacted to viral video?

Videos from the event quickly made everyone take to social media to share their reactions. One user posted, "From a story of belonging to a stadium full of emotions. #MainVaapasAaunga trailer lights up a packed Toronto crowd at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. What a moment. What a beginning." Rest of the users dropped heart and fire emojis.

Why is Main Vaapas Aaunga advance bookings opened in North America?

In an unpredictable move for a Hindi film, the advance bookings in North America (US & Canada) will be opened on June 5. This is days ahead of what would happen in India, due to the massive demand and excitement from audiences overseas. The incredible response reflects the global appeal of Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling and the growing anticipation for what promises to be one of the most emotional and relevant cinematic experiences of the year. Set in Imtiaz Ali's incredible world of love, longing and self-discovery, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films' Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, the film is set to hit theatres on June 12, 2026. The music is presented by Tips.

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