EXPLAINED: Why did India’s Got Latent season 2 need 11 member legal team?

Samay Raina's show is back on Netflix and YouTube, but the real scene-stealer is the legal team. 11 lawyers, one law firm, and a year of controversy behind them. Here's why everyone is so curious about the legal time that's backing this season.

EXPLAINED: Why did India’s Got Latent season 2 need 11 member legal team?

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is finally back, landing on Netflix first and then YouTube on June 20, 2026. People showed up expecting a lot of things and they obviously got all of that but what stole the spotlight this time was something else entirely, it was the end credits, it wasn't some funny joke by samay but this season, the credits now scroll past 11 lawyers. Yes, 11. All led by Hirani & Associates, a Mumbai legal firm. After the flurry of FIRs, Supreme Court drama, and takedown notices that followed the first season, it seems Samay Raina and the team aren’t leaving anything to chance, they're coming fully ready.

The Credits Steal the Show

Nobody really cares about the celebrity judges anymore. All eyes are on the legal department now. The list opens with Managing Partner Lavin Hirani and the full lineup of his firm (specialists in media law, IP, and making sure nobody gets sued). Add in 10 more advocates: Anjana Menon, Karisma Shah, Varun Gopala Krishnan, Prachiti Joshi, Niharika Tiwari, Ishan Puranaik, Suhavi Arya, Shrawasti Verma, Clint Thattil, Shreya Divyanshika Kumar, and Siri Gudupati. Honestly, anyone who watched Season 1 knows why they’re there.

Why Would a Comedy Show Need 11 Lawyers?

This is 2026. Digital comedy isn’t just open mics and punchlines, from how the country's enviroment is turning, every joke is a possible FIR. Every roast, a chance at a defamation suit. Even an offhand rant can land you in front of a judge.When a show like India’s Got Latent is unscripted and streaming on Netflix and YouTube at once, the risks just pile up. Hirani & Associates isn’t new to this. They walk production houses and YouTubers through copyright landmines and talent deals all the time.

The Season 1 Mess That Changed the Game

None of this happened out of nowhere. In February 2025, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia said something on the show that sparked outrage all over India. FIRs lit up everywhere, against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and the rest of the panel. The whole mess ended up in the Supreme Court. Suddenly, everyone’s debating free speech, obscenity, and what comedy can even get away with online. By the end of it, all the Season 1 episodes disappeared from every platform. Then the Supreme Court singled out Raina for mocking the cost of treating spinal muscular atrophy. The judges made it clear: you can’t hide behind 'it’s just a joke' if you’re punching down on disability. Raina and the others got a summons. He actually showed up, offered a blanket apology, and, a few months later, he and the whole group were officially ordered to promote fundraising for people who need help with rare diseases like SMA.

A New Rulebook for Creators

This is how creators live now. It’s just plain smart to lawyer up before releasing anything. If you’re making digital content in India today, your legal team is as critical as your video editor.

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