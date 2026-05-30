Explained: Why has Shobhaa De's viral take on Ranveer Singh ‘ban’, ‘ugly conspiracy’ against Dhurandhar made fans love him more?

The chaos and drama surrounding Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 shows won't slow down anytime soon.

Explained: Why has Shobhaa De's explosive take on Ranveer Singh ‘ban’, ‘ugly conspiracy’ against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar gone VIRAL?

The controversy around Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 continues to dominate headlines. However, the Dhurandhar star has made a conscious decision to not weigh in publicly. Just two days after Ranveer’s team mentioned that he would maintain a dignified silence on the issue, veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De has supported him and also lauded his decision to stay above the noise. While sharing her thoughts on the ongoing debate, Shobhaa praised Ranveer for handling the situation in a rather mature way, and step away from public mudslinging. According to her, being silent amidst massive constant speculation is indeed the smartest strategy.

'Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, well-advised'

Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, well-advised. He’s holding his silence. He’s keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him,” said Shobhaa in an Instagram reel she put out on Wednesday evening. “What Ranveer has successfully done by keeping quiet is enhance his own brand appeal and also his popularity,” she 4said in a video that she recently posted.

The author posted the video with the caption that read, "Ranveer Singh is the Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood.....same same but different... Exclusivity instead of inclusivity? Stop behaving like Trump!!! Threats and intimidation???? Won't work. Never have. Regardless who the players are..."

Much like Shobha, many of Ranveer Singh's fans have expressed concerns that the reported ban could be part of a larger conspiracy that targets not just him but also filmmaker Aditya Dhar and blockbuster film Dhurandhar. Social media has been flooded with posts questioning the timing of the backlash. While reacting to Shobha's post, a fan mentioned, "Actually all are very jealous of Ranveer Singh,, he's so hot hes so sexy , he has an amazing physic and a fantastic actor.. I saw Dhurandar 1 & 2 it was superb Hit movie." Next comment read, "Shobha, your analysis is spot on. I am just surprised that an intelligent director like Farhan (though mediocre as both actor and director - giving a hint of sour grapes) cannot see the repercussions of his actions. Ranveer is much loved by the public and they are the ones who will decide the fate of his future projects." Next post mentioned, "Ranveer Singh will definitely and deserves to win this round and NOT Farhan Akhtar or any other Khan for that matter. Period."

What did FWICE say?

On Monday, during a press meet, the Chief Advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, talked about the Dhurandhar actor. He said, “On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie. After we invited Farhan and his producing partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, of Excel Entertainment, to tell their side of the story, Ritesh appeared personally at the FWICE office while Farhan attended the meeting remotely on Zoom since he was in London. They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay.”

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