EXPLAINED: Why is Anu Malik lauding Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari when netizens aren't impressed?

Anu Malik had gained massive recognition for composing the 1999 hit featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Veteran music composer Anu Malik has shown no qualms in supporting the recreated version of the popular track Chunnari Chunnari in Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. For the unversed, the remake received has been getting mixed reactions from audiences online. The recreated song features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. But it has led to massive discussions and debates among music lovers ever since its was released. While many fans were quick to slam the remix culture and draw comparisons with its original version from Biwi No.1, Anu Malik has defended the new track. For the unversed, the composer had originally worked on the 1999 hit. It had featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Anu was quick to put out a video on Instagram, where he lauded Varun's performance and mentioned the song still exudes magic.

What did Anu Malik say?

"Guys, it's been so long since I saw the song on a superstar... on Varun Dhawan's face. Earlier also this song was super hit when it came on Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level," Anu said in the video. "And today again when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful. Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega," he added. The composer further mentioned, "I'm looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film aur Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai. Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana. Congratulations."

How have netizens reacted?

However, Anu Malik is being slammed for sharing his thoughts. Several users were quick to slam him for supporting the remake. Netizens also accused Bollywood of depending too much on recreated songs instead of original tracks. One comment read, "Lack of originality or copy karke thak gaye". Next commented mentioned, "Sach bol do." Next netizen posted, "Oh bhai. Kya legendary song ki ma behn kr di. Q allow krte ho ye sb. Its one of my fav songs n they fu*king destroyed it." "Sir lekin aap k is iconic song ka itna ganda version dekh k afsos hua," another netizen posted. "New song is terrible and you know it," next comment read.

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