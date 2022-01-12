Fabbeu is the Safest way to follow best skincare for your skin

Demand for skin care products have increased subsequently in modern times and the youth is widely attracted to the market because of the rising skin issues among them. Pertaining to these issues there are various products available in the market that swear to be made with the benign natural ingredients. Such false marketing is common when you are less familiar with the contents. Similarly, Ankiit Khemka too struggled with those aspects in his teenage days. Frustrated with the condition of products in the souk he decided to gain some knowledge on the matter and started his own business with the name “Fabbeu”, which is also qualified as the new start up by Start Up India.

Fabbeu which stands for the phrase – Fabulous You – and also which stands for its genuine nature of producing unequivocally chemical free products is an outstanding initiative taken by Ankiit and his sister Bhavana. Fabbeu not only understands the challenges faced by the Gen Z but also knows that feeling of being under confident when going to that party or meeting with your paramour. Ever been in a situation where the wrecked skin shatters your heart and someone tries to give you prolonged piece of useless advice? That’s exactly from where the idea of AI based skincare took place.

This technology uses the AI expertise and matches the skin type separately for each individual and generates products best suited for every skin kind. This technology analysis your skin’s dullness , hydration , firmness , fine lines and wrinkles , and also smoothness.

After those results, you will be provided with a skin care product that is best suited and best fits your form. Those suggested products are dermatologist recommended and verified so you can be rest assured with your skin care routine. Those products are even made in India and paraben free. Paraben , a preservative that is generally used in cosmetics and food business is considered a chemical for preventing harmful bacteria growth but in turn also affects some skin types. So, making it paraben free not only makes it chemical free but also skin friendly and accepted by many skin types, thus making it completely safe for the teenagers moreover. “We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs, and leading offline stores soon. With our commitment to quality, we are zestful about making Fabbeu India’s leading skincare brand.” Adds Manish Khemka, Co-Founder at FABBEU.

To stay updated on the products and amenities follow their Instagram handle under the name – fabbeu_india and get that ever-glowing skin you had desired for so long. “We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs, and leading offline stores soon.