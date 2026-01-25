FACT CHECK: Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur really married? Here is the TRUTH

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's recent wedding video has been making buzz on social media. But here is the truth.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been rumoured to be relationship for quite some time now. There were reports that the stars would get married in February this year. Amid the strong buzz, a clip went viral on social media, which suggests that the two have got married secretly. The clip featured several superstars like Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar, who were present at the ceremony. But is it really the truth? Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur married? No, the clip is AI-generated, with no truth behind the assumptions.

A new video has surfaced online, which features Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting married. Previously, there were rumours that the rumoured couple is set to get married in February. Amid this, the new clip features Dhanush and Mrunal sitting in beautiful South Indian wedding attire. Behind them are Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan and Shruti Haasan. After the clip went viral, it can be said that the video was AI-generated. The true nature of the AI clip was reported online as per a report by Mid-Day, which cited a January 22 wedding date in reference to the video. Netizens on social media pointed out that actor Ajith Kumar was overseas in Dubai, while another piece of evidence was fake.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s dating rumours ignited after their friendship blossomed after being part of the same group of friends. There are reports that suggest that the two are getting married in Valentines day but the two have not reacted to the speculations yet. Meanwhile, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth for 20 years before they got separated in 2024.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, which released in theatres in November 2025. The movie also featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The movie has been directed by Anand L Rai and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, which also featured Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Vijay Kumar Arora’s directorial, which was released in August, 2025, bombed at the box office.

She will be next seen in Dacoit, which released in March 2026. The movie also starred Adivi Sesh in key roles. The actress will be also be seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on February 20, 2026.

