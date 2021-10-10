Fact Check: Did Gauri Khan really breakdown outside the court after Aryan Khan's bail was rejected? Here's the truth

On Friday, Mumbai court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea. NCB has booked the star kid under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.