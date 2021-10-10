Yesterday, we saw a video going viral on social media, where a woman in a white shirt is crying inconsolably in the car hiding her face after 's hearing. While the fans presumed that she was 's wife , who is having a tough time after Mumbai court reject Aryan's bail plea. Though the real truth is the woman crying in the video is not Gauri as she and SRK have not spotted at the NCB court. The person, who is attending Aryan Khan's court hearings and visiting him in custody in SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, who is the representative of the family. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty trolled for being happy, NCB's latest statement in Aryan Khan drug case and more

Reportedly, Pooja also broke down after seeing Aryan Khan in one of the hearings. From the time, the video has surfaced on the internet netizens are watching it again and again thinking that it is Gauri Khan but the important point is that woman is not Aryan Khan's mother as both SRK and Gauri have not made any public appearances so far. As per the reports, the shooting schedule of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee has not got affected due to this case.

In case of Aryan Khan, not a single ounce of drug has been recovered from the star kid. He has said that he was invited as a guest to the party and did not even have a boarding pass. Nawab Malik who is a member of the NCP has slammed the raid as a fake one done to divert public attention from other issues. , , , , , and others are also in support of Shah Rukh Khan. On Friday Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected as Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar says the reason behind rejecting the plea is "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).