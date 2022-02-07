's funeral was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities. made his first public appearance at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral yesterday. He was accompanied by a woman who is being mistaken to be . However, Gauri Khan did not attend the funeral, it is Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani who had accompanied him for the legendary singer's last rites. Netizens have been sharing the image of Shah Rukh reciting Fateha for Lata Ji and Pooja offering prayers, believing it to be the actor and his wife. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar cried while recording Luka Chupi from Rang De Basanti – watch video

This is India ??

Srk and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

???? pic.twitter.com/TgIWGfL3S0 — (@07KiranKumar) February 6, 2022

Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died today. India's most popular film star SRK (Khan Muslim) paying a last tribute with his Hindu wife Gauri.

Jannat nasibeton, Lata Mangeshkar. Your voice, songs and music brought many different people together. You will be dearly missed? https://t.co/WT9ZAVMD57 — Nexus ~{⚛️?☮️}~ (@NexusTheBooth) February 6, 2022

There is also another misconception amongst masses that SRK spit on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar. However, that's not true. He simply blew at the sight which is a gesture in Islam to ward off evil spirits. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s loss; Naga Chaitanya opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha and more

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral was attended by a lot of celebs such as , who was accompanied by his daughter, Ira Khan, , Sachin Tendulkar, , , . and Shweta Bachchan, , and more had come to the late veteran singer's home to pay their last respects. The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, was accorded with full state honours. She has left a huge void in the music fraternity of India. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan recites dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in April 2022 and more

Late Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in January after she had contracted COVID. Her condition had been improving and the Queen of Melody had been responding to the aggressive therapies too. However, due to the post-COVID complications, the singer suffered from multiple organ failure, and sadly, she breathed her last on Sunday morning.

This happens to be SRK's first major public appearance after 's controversy. He had been laying low and had immersed himself in his work. The actor has been shooting for 's Pathan which also stars .