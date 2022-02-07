Lata Mangeshkar's funeral was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral yesterday. He was accompanied by a woman who is being mistaken to be Gauri Khan. However, Gauri Khan did not attend the funeral, it is Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani who had accompanied him for the legendary singer's last rites. Netizens have been sharing the image of Shah Rukh reciting Fateha for Lata Ji and Pooja offering prayers, believing it to be the Dil Se actor and his wife. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar cried while recording Luka Chupi from Rang De Basanti – watch video
There is also another misconception amongst masses that SRK spit on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar. However, that's not true. He simply blew at the sight which is a gesture in Islam to ward off evil spirits. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s loss; Naga Chaitanya opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha and more
Lata Mangeshkar's funeral was attended by a lot of celebs such as Aamir Khan, who was accompanied by his daughter, Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Vaidya, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Urmila Matondkar and more had come to the late veteran singer's home to pay their last respects. The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, was accorded with full state honours. She has left a huge void in the music fraternity of India. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan recites dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in April 2022 and more
Late Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in January after she had contracted COVID. Her condition had been improving and the Queen of Melody had been responding to the aggressive therapies too. However, due to the post-COVID complications, the singer suffered from multiple organ failure, and sadly, she breathed her last on Sunday morning.
This happens to be SRK's first major public appearance after Aryan Khan's controversy. He had been laying low and had immersed himself in his work. The actor has been shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone.
