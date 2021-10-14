There is no respite for 's son since his arrest on October 2 in a drug raid conducted on a luxury cruise ship. While Aryan's lawyer has maintained that no drugs or no consumption were found on his client, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have accused Aryan of procuring drugs and claiming to have unearthed global links. The court has reserved order on Aryan Khan's bail plea and to remain in custody till October 20. Also Read - 6 more days in jail: BIG SHOCK to Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan; order on Aryan Khan's bail plea to be announced on October 20

Amid all the chaos, several reports have been doing the rounds on social media about how Aryan is being treated in jail. One such report claimed that Aryan was slapped twice by NCB's Sameer Wankhede while his dad Shah Rukh Khan was pampering his son on the phone. The report also stated that SRK was made to listen to the incident with Sameer Wankhede schooling the superstar to do the same earlier which would not have led Aryan to become 'a spoilt child and a drug addict.'



The particular news report was being shared on social media platforms with headlines that read, "NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is Bollywood’s real ‘ '" Several Hindi news websites have even published this story with sensational headlines. However, there is no truth to this news report.

According to India Today, the viral claim of Aryan being slapped twice by Sameer Wankhede in front of Shah Rukh Khan is a total fake. "NCB is a professional agency. Even the defense side has appreciated our professionalism and the way we’ve provided legal treatment to the accused,” Sameer Wankhede said while dismissing the report as totally baseless.

In a claim, the NCB on Wednesday alleged that Aryan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act.

The agency also accused Aryan of being in touch with some persons abroad who could be part of an international illegal drug syndicate and it is continuing further investigations to unearth his links to contact the foreign agency through proper channels.

The NCB's statement came during a hearing of the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu before Special NDPS Judge V.V. Patil.