gave the biggest flop of his career in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha, which faced mass rejection from the audience amid the boycott calls. Before the release of the film, Aamir had apologised to the people for unintentionally hurting their sentiments in the past and requested them to watch his film but all in vain. In a new interview, his brother has called Aamir an 'opportunistic' for not apologising earlier. He also didn't find Laal Singh Chaddha to be a good film.

When Faisal was asked about the massive flak that Aamir faced during Laal Singh Chaddha promotions, he appreciated that his brother apologised for his statements but it should have happened. However, he added that if someone doesn't realise that they might have hurt someone then that's a different case.

"Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There's no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic," Faisal told TOI.

Faisal further said that Aamir should have selected a better script to make a comeback after four years on the big screen. "I liked the film in parts, but not completely. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a wow! film,” he said.

There's no secret that things were unpleasant between Faisal and Aamir in the past. When he was asked about his current equation with his brother, he said that they meet and greet each other on occasions and are on talking terms. But Faisal said that Aamir is very busy in his life and struggling with it.