In a shocking incident, three fraudsters from Greater Noida were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for possessing a fake passport of Bollywood actress .

According to a report in Navbharat Times, the gang was have been involved in several cheating cases where they swindled about Rs 1.80 crore by targeting people through matrimonial sites and dating apps. A retired colonel was also involved with them.

The fake passport had Aishwarya's photo on it, the birthplace was mentioned as Bhavnagar, Gujarat and date of birth was stated as April 18, 1990. During the investigation, the police also recovered $3,000, fake currency worth Rs 11 crore, 10,500 pounds and other equipments from the gang.

The police are now further probing the matter to find out how many fake documents of famous personalities the gang has produced. The officials had received the information about the gang committing fraud by posing as representatives of different companies including Abbott Pharmaceuticals. The police also tricked a retired colonel into buying Kolanat to make medicines for breast cancer. The accused were arrested without any passport or visa and it reason behind possessing fake passports is yet to be known.