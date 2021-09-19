The Superstar of the Millennium, is an active social media user and often reacts to fans comments. Recently, a top fan tagged by Facebook questioned Big B as he asked him about the reason behind endorsing paan masala. He wrote in Hindi, “Hello sir, I have just one question for you. What is the need for you to do advertise about a pan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these petty artists?” Also Read - TOP Bollywood celebs who have failed to fight off their odd BAD habits

The Chehre star replied in calm and composed manner as he wrote, "I ask for your forgiveness. If someone is doing well in their industry, then one should not wonder 'why am I associated with it?' If that is a business, then we too should think about our business too. Now, you feel that I should not have done this, but by doing this, I get paid and there are many people working in our profession, who are workers, and in a way they too get work and money. Besides, gentleman, please don't use the word 'tatpunjiya'. It doesn't look good coming from you and it does not suit all the artists who belong to our industry."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in crime-thriller Chehre, which also featured , Annu Kapoor, , Siddhanth Kapoor, , Dhritiman Chatterjee and Krystle D'Souza in pivotal roles. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film was produced under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The actor is currently juggling between multiple projects, which includes Project K with and , Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, The Intern Remake with Deepika Padukone, Jhund and others. So, are you excited for this movies? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.