Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the finest actors Indian cinema has seen in the recent times. Right from his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, he became a rage causing mass hysteria. His fan following has only soared in the years to come. With amazing characters in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrissh, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War to name a few, he has proved his mettle as a superlative actor. On his 50th birthday today (January 10), here’s taking a look at a parallel world, where Hrithik, our very own Indian superhero, is part of the much-loved, global phenomenon, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also Read - This superstar caused a stampede with his debut movie, Mumbai police had to come and rescue him

Hrithik Roshan plays a character Mark who was a brilliant scientist working for Stark Industries, developing advanced nanotechnology for medical and military purposes. He was also a huge fan of Iron Man, admiring his courage and charisma. One day, he got a chance to meet his idol, Tony Stark, who visited his lab to inspect his latest invention: a nanosuit that could adapt to any environment and enhance the wearer's abilities. Also Read - When Hrithik Roshan opened up about his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mark was ecstatic to show Tony his work, but things went wrong when a group of terrorists attacked the facility, seeking to steal the nanosuit. Mark and Tony fought back, using the nanosuit and the Iron Man armor, respectively. However, during the battle, Mark’s nanosuit was damaged by a rocket launcher, causing it to malfunction and fuse with his body. Mark felt a surge of pain and power, as the nanosuit integrated with his nervous system and enhanced his physical attributes. Also Read - Tiger 3 on OTT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film starts streaming; Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir's cameo steals the show [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Tony managed to repel the attackers and rescued Mark aka Hrithik Roshan, who was unconscious. He took him to his mansion, where he examined him and discovered that the nanosuit had become a part of him, giving him superhuman strength, speed, agility, durability, and the ability to manipulate nanites. Tony was amazed by Hrithik's condition, and decided to help him control his new powers. He also gave him a new name: Nano.

Hrithik’s character was grateful to Tony for his kindness and guidance, and soon became his friend and ally. He also joined the Avengers, a team of superheroes that Tony had formed to protect the world from threats. Hrithik, as Mark now Nano, proved to be a valuable member of the team, using his nanosuit to create weapons, shields, and gadgets. He also developed a close bond with Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who was impressed by his intelligence and charm.

Hrithik's aka Mark’s life changed drastically after he became Nano, but he never forgot his roots. He still loved his family, his culture, and his country. He also continued to work on his science projects, hoping to use his nanotechnology for good. He was happy and fulfilled, living his dream of being a superhero. He was Hrithik Roshan, and he was Nano.

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan