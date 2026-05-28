Fanaa turns 20: Two decades later, fans discover THIS actor had recommended Kajol for the iconic role of Zooni; not Shah Rukh Khan or Ajay Devgn

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanaa narrates the story of Zooni, a blind Kashmiri woman who falls in love with her tour guide, Rehan, unaware that he is hiding a dangerous secret. The film was truly special, and even after two decades, it remains worth watching.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 28, 2026 7:52 AM IST





Fanaa turns 20: Two decades later, fans discover THIS actor had recommended Kajol for the iconic role of Zooni; not Shah Rukh Khan or Ajay Devgn

Aamir Khan, one of the biggest superstars of the nation, has delivered some incredible films over the years. Among them, Fanaa is a film that has etched a special place in the hearts of the audience. Presenting Aamir Khan in a sheer romantic avatar opposite Kajol, the film was truly a gem. As Fanaa completes 20 years, did you know that it was Aamir Khan who suggested Kajol for the role of Zooni?

Released in 2006, Fanaa has now completed two decades, and it’s fair to say that it still remains one of the best romantic thrillers ever made. While the film marked the first romantic collaboration between Aamir Khan and Kajol, it was Aamir who recommended Kajol for the role of Zooni. It indeed turned out to be the perfect casting choice, as Kajol not only played the role beautifully but also shared exceptional chemistry with Aamir in the film. Interestingly, the film also marked Kajol’s major comeback to lead roles after a five-year break from full-time acting.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanaa narrates the story of Zooni, a blind Kashmiri woman who falls in love with her tour guide, Rehan, unaware that he is hiding a dangerous secret. The film was truly special, and even after two decades, it remains worth watching.

Fanaa opened to an amazing response from audiences upon its release and went on to become the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The film also featured chartbuster soundtracks like Chand Sifarish, Mere Haath Mein, Des Rangila, Chanda Chamke, and more.

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