Sidharth Malhotra and have almost made it official by making public appearances together. The lovebirds of tinsel town were spotted at the airport together while they were heading for a vacation together. Ad now just recently Kiara was papped making her way to beau Sidharth Malhotra's house. The Shershaah coupe is making their fans go swoon over them. Ever since Kiara was spotted outside Sid's house the fans have declared them the hottest couple of tinsel towns. While many others predicted they will get married soon. Take a look at how fans are showering their love on this beautiful couple.

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a super interesting workout video; challenges fans to level up

Sidharth and Kiara are right now the most favourite joie onscreen and offscreen too. Their first film together Shershaah was a huge hit and fans were overwhelmed with their chemistry in the film. Kiara in an interview was even asked about their rumour around their relationship, " As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That's very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well". She even called him his closest friend in the industry, " As a friend, I'd say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he's full of life and always fun to be around." The rumour around their relationship had started in 2019 and looks like in 2022, the couple have no qualms in showing their relationship in public.