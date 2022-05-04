Eid 2022 just went by, yesterday, 3rd May, and no prizes for guessing that those who celebrate the festival left no stone unturned to making elaborate preparations while those who don’t, still enjoyed partaking in the festivities or simply visit their friends who’re traditionally linked to Eid. Similarly, our Bollywood celebs also made plans this Eid, with Arpita Khan and husband 's Eid party being the talk of the town. The stars descended in full force on the couple's Eid celebration, with everybody from (but obviously), , , and Shehnaaz Gill to Tabu, , , , , Genelia D'Souza and more making a beeline for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid bash. Also Read - Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Acharya box office collection: Ajay Devgn doesn't capitalise much on Eid; Tiger Shroff fares even worse; Ram Charan's film sinks completely

Among the other attendees, one Bollywood celeb who truly made her presence felt was 90s superhit heroine, . And a major reason for that was her palpable chemistry right through the evening with her former costar, Salman Khan. To jog your memory, the duo shared amazing chemistry on screen right through the 90s in a bunch of much-loved films, including , , Jeet, Biwi No. 1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and that bond was again apparent during the Eid party, where Salman Khan and Karishma Kapoor turned both heads the the years backward, rekindling that magic for which we loved their pairing on screen.

The pics of them bonding at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party went viral in no time. In fact, so visible was their camaraderie during that several fans even messages saying that they should marry each other or either get together, considering that Salman Khan's wedding has been the topic of national interest since decades and Karisma Kapoor hasn't hinted at tying the knot again after her divorce. Anyway, check out their pics and fan reactions below:

We don't know about marrying each other, but we sure do hope to see Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor back together in a movie in the future.