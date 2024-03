Tees Maar Khan was the biggest disappointment, the film miserably failed at the box office and till date is called Farah Khan’s worst film in her career. Recently Farah Khan got candid about Tees Maar Khan's casting where she revealed about being totally against casting Katrina Kaif as the leading lady in her film. Farah Khan didn’t want to pair the Merry Christmas actress along with Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Was Katrina Kaif once linked to Ranbir Kapoor's good friend Akash Ambani? Netizens dig out old pics

In her chat with Mashable, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 co-judge revealed she wanted to stay away from casting the obvious choice which was Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay. "Pehle to main obvious choice se rehti hun thoda door. I think the only time I made an obvious choice was jab Maine Tees Maar Khan mein Katrina Kaif ko liya. it was obvious because wo Akshay Kumar ke saath 6-7 movies kar chuki thi and I was very against ki mujhe usko nahi lena hai. but wo ghoom ghaam ke wohi aayi picture mein".

Farah Khan talks about how Tees Maar Khan failure deeply affected her

Farah Khan even revealed how Tees Maar Khan's failure touched her heart and it took her time to get over it. "I still recall how Tees Maar Khan was ripped apart and though people said a lot of things about it, the film made money. I’ve been a fighter and a survivor. After Tees Maar Khan, I didn’t want to step out".

Tees Maar Khan was co-written by Farah Khan’s husband Sirish Kunder, this attempt to make a comedy film fell flat for both the actor and writer. Talking about Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, they are one of the hit Jodi’s in Bollywood and were last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.