Farah Khan takes a dig at Ananya Panday after Chunky Panday calls her out for 'overacting'; says, â€˜Apni beti ko sambhalâ€™

Farah Khan is one of the most outspoken celebrities in the industry and many love her for her bindaas attitude. Right now everyone is going gaga over her coolest reply to Chunky Panday after he picked her for doing overacting in a video posted by that has her in the frame too. In the video, we can see Farah coming and telling Ananya that she has won National Award for her film Khaali Peeli along with . While Ananya was happy with the news and she started celebrating the win, within a second, Farah used her father Chunky Panday's famous dialogue from 's film ' I am joking' as Aakhiri Pasta.

The video got a lot of positive reaction and the fans are having a field day over it, while Chunky too dropped the comment and wrote, " Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video". Pat came a reply from Farah, " Apni Beti ko Sambhal le pehle", And this comment of Farah has been being loved by her fans. They cannot get over her swag and are calling it an epic reply.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of The Year 2 and ever since then she has been trying to prove her better as an actor. The actress often gets trolled for her acting skills and being a star kid. However Anaya is trying hard to make it big, She will be next seen in Vijay Deverkonda's Liger and which is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. While Khaali Peeli featured Ishaan and Ananya for the first time and reportedly they had even started dating each other. However, a few days ago there was a strong buzz that the couple have parted their ways mutually.