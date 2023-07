Fardeen Khan who recently regained his popularity after a drastic transformation has been facing tough times on the marital front. As per the latest reports, Fardeen and Natasha Madhvani, who have been married for 18 years have decided to go separate ways now. It is said to be an amicable one. This is one of the shocking news reports that have surfaced today. Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have a daughter and a son together. Also Read - Fardeen Khan shares latest pictures from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot; his transformation from fat to fab will leave your eyes popped [VIEW PICS]

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani part ways

The reason for Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani's split is not known. However, the shocking thing is that they have been living separately for about a year now. They were having trouble for a while in their relationship. Fardeen and Natasha could not work out things between themselves. And hence, they decided to go separate ways, a source tells Etimes. It is indeed unfortunate that such a lovely couple has decided to part ways. Their divorce news is spreading like wildfire in entertainment news. Also Read - Celebs whose careers took a massive setback after scandals and controversies; only a few got a second chance

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani wedding and love story

Natasha Madhvani is the daughter of yesteryear actress Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani. As per reports, the parents of Fardeen and Natasha were instrumental in bringing them together. As per Bollywoodshaadis.com, the two on-screen lovers, Feroz Khan and Mumtaz, were really interested in the union of their children. Fardeen and Natasha dated for about four years and the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actor proposed to her on a flight! It was such a romantic proposal, don't you think? Also Read - Celina Jaitly lashes out at critic over tweet that she slept with a Bollywood father-son duo; says, 'Hope this can cure you of your erectile dysfunction'

Trending Now

Well, Fardeen and Natasha also kept their relationship and marriage private. They had a private sangeet in Grand Hyatt Santa Cruz in 2005. They had a theme of pink and cream for their sangeet. Fardeen Khan and Natasha got married in JW Marriot. And now, the reports of their separation are quite shocking indeed.

Check out Fardeen Khan's post with his daughter from IIFA here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Recently, Fardeen Khan grabbed headlines for his shocking transformation and photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. Fardeen wowed everyone with his transformation. Fardeen is also on social media and has been actively sharing posts about himself and his daughter Diani. Fardeen also took his daughter to the IIFA 2023 event in Dubai recently. The father-daughter duo spend some quality time together.