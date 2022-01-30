Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar plan their Big Bollywood Wedding in April 2022? [Exclusive]
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had earlier decided to do a simple wedding among friends and family. While now we have learnt that the couple is all set to walk the aisle in April 2022 and do a grand wedding.
Bollywood lovebirds
Farhan Akhtar
and
Shibani Dandekar
are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. There have been strong reports of the couple getting married. It was Bollywood Life that exclusively reported Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married in March first week. While there were latest reports that Farhan and Shibani will do court marriage on February 21, 2022. As per reports, " Wedding was on cards for two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life". The couple had earlier decided to do a simple wedding among friends and family. While now we have learnt that the couple is all set to walk the aisle in April 2022 and do a grand wedding.
A well-placed source reveals to BollywoodLife," Farhan and Shibani has now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. As we informed that the couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate".
On the professional front, Farhan announced his next to last year that is a road trip film. Taking to his Instagram he announced, " Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of
Dil Chahta Hai
to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."
Also Read - Jee Le Zara: Reports of Priyanka Chopra being DROPPED from Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif starrer completely BASELESS? [EXCLUSIVE]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani — 5 TV stars whose Instagram posts grabbed eyeballs this week
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar plan their Big Bollywood Wedding in April 2022? [Exclusive]
Trending Entertainment News Today: Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan's mystery date and more
BTS: V sings theme song of K-drama Our Beloved Summer, then turns clapboy for finale episode – watch video
Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Rajinikanth's 2.0, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more South movies that collected huge moolah in Hindi at the box office
Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met, Naseeruddin Shah's A Wednesday and more Bollywood movies that INSPIRED Hollywood
Hrithik Roshan spotted with mystery girl on dinner date; netizens ask, 'Is that his new girlfriend' – view pics
Bigg Boss: Rupali Ganguly, Jay Bhanushali, Nehha Pendse and 12 more celebs who FAILED to impress on Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss 15: Do you feel that Shamita Shetty is stretching the aunty comment of Tejasswi Prakash? Vote Now
Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anu-Anuj's relationship to go through a rough patch due to Mukku's confession about Vanraj?
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1