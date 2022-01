The news is out! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are having a registered marriage in Mumbai on February 21, 2022. The rumours of them marrying after four years of relationship has been doing the rounds since a while now. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their relationship official a couple of years back. They are in a live-in relationship. It seems Farhan Akhtar's daughters also like Shibani Dandekar a lot. His parents Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani have also blessed the union. The two had met on the sets of a show hosted by him. It seems friendship slowly blossomed into love. Also Read - Nia Sharma reveals how Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif helped her nail the item song Phoonk Le [Exclusive]

The couple never shy away from expressing their love on social media. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani's vacation pics from places like Mexico have also gone viral. It seems the families are preparing for a low-key wedding. We might see a traditional ceremony after the registered marriage. This will be Farhan Akhtar's second marriage. He was married to celeb hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani in the past. In 2017, they got formally divorced. Post that, he got linked to actresses like Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Shibani Dandekar has often been flooded with questions about marrying Farhan Akhtar. She has said that it would happen when the time is right. It looks like they are ready for the plunge. Farhan Akhtar will be back to directing movies with Jee Lee Zara. The film has Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. It is the tale of three female friends on a road trip across India.