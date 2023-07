Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his elder daughter Shakya Akhtar’s graduation from Lancaster University, in the United Kingdom. Farhan shares two daughters, Shakya and Akira Akhtar with his former wife Adhuna Bhabani. A proud dad, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor, attended Shakya’s convocation ceremony recently. He was accompanied by his ex-partner Adhuna, present wife Shibani Dandekar, father Javed Akhtar, mother Honey Irani, and Javed Akhtar’s current wife and actress Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s other daughter Akira and his sister-director Zoya Akhtar were absent from the ceremony. On July 18, Farhan dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram with his extended family, congratulating Shakya. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: Anushka Sharma refuses to replace Priyanka Chopra in this women centric film?

Farhan Akhtar congratulates daughter on her graduation

"Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya… such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards… the world is yours. Missed you, Akira Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar," captioned Farhan Akhtar. The first picture captured the happy family, sporting beaming smiles. Shakya was dressed in a quintessential graduation ceremony, black attire, and wearing a graduation cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Shakya Akhtar poses for pictures with family

In the same streak of posts, a video showed Shakya on the stage, receiving her college degree. In the next couple of snaps, Shakya Akhtar was seen posing with his father Farhan Akhtar, and mother Adhuna Bhabani, her grandmother Honey Irani and grandfather Javed Akhtar.

Bollywood celebrities react

Members from the film fraternity swamped the comments with their heartfelt reactions, congratulating Shakya Kapoor. Zoya Akhtar lamented about missing the family reunion as she wrote, “FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan.” Arjun Rampal, who co-starred with Farhan Akhtar in Rock On penned, “Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future.” “Amazing,” wrote Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan. Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta dropped red heart emojis.

Farhan Akhtar family

Farhan Akhtar tied the nuptial knot with Adhuna Bhabani, a hairstylist in 2000. They parted ways 17 years later, in 2017. Farhan later on, married singer-actress Shibani Dandekar on February 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be taking the director’s seat for his upcoming film Jee Lae Zaara, touted to be a film on a girls' road trip. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt were reportedly roped in for the film, but Priyanka and Katrina later on walked out of the project.