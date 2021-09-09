Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby on August 25, made her first public appearance after embracing motherhood as she attended the opening a salon in Kolkata. While we saw reporters asking him questions about his personal life and better-half, she came up with sharp responses. While one asked about her 'better-half', she responeded, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.” Also Read - Nusrat Jahan’s customised saree for Durga Puja has a special connection — view pics

Sharing his thought on motherhood, Nusrat said, "It's a new life, it feels like a new beginning." When questioned that when one can see the glimpse of her son Yishaan, she replied, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

Since November last year, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been living separately. Talking about their marriage being invalid, the new mom had said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India which didn't happen. As per court of Law, it's not marriage but relationship or live-in relationship. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on 'separation', by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."