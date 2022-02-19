and got married today in Khandala in the presence of their close friends and family. Their wedding has been in the news for the past few months, and BollywoodLife was the first to reveal that they will be getting married this year. The wedding of the couple was attended by many celebs like , , , , , , and others. Well, it was an intimate wedding ceremony and reportedly, the couple will have registered marriage on 21st Feb 2022. Also Read - BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch

According to a report in India Today, after their wedding ceremony today, Farhan and Shibani danced to a song of . The couple was accompanied by , Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, and other guests on the dance floor. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST picture of the couple from their marriage is HERE

Dil Chahta Hai is a very special film for Farhan as it was his first directorial. The movie starred , Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, , and . It was a super hit at the box office, and it has received cult status. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty get clicked in Khandala – View Pics

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani’s pre-wedding festivities took place on 17th and 18th February in Mumbai, and it was also attended by many celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and others. Reportedly, after their registered marriage on 21st Feb, the couple has organised a wedding reception on the same day. Many big names from the industry are expected to attend the reception.

Farhan and Shibani were in a relationship for more than four years. The couple had made their relationship official in 2018 with the below post…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Well, in the past few months, many Bollywood and TV celebs have got married. The wedding season surely started last year in December with and ’s wedding. Later, celebs like , , , and others tied the knot. Recently, Love Hostel actor also got married to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.