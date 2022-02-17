Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Couple to host a GRAND Haldi ceremony today – Read Deets [EXCLUSIVE]

It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you that the lovebirds of tinsel town and are all set to get married and now the wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The latest exclusive scoop that we bring to you is that the couple will be hosting a grand Haldi ceremony today at their bungalow where they live together. Yes! A close source to us reveals, " Farhan and Shibani will be hosting a grand Haldi ceremony at the Bandra bungalow today. As they we will be getting married in typical Maharashtrian style, Haldi is the most important function in their caste and so the couple has decided to celebrate it in a very grand way. They have invited all their loved ones and close ones from the industry. It will be one helluva evening. The couple doesn't want the media glare for their wedding and so after this Haldi function they will be leaving to their Khandala farmhouse where they will get hitched in private ceremony". The source further adds, " Farhan and Shibani have already requested the media to give them privacy, however, the paparazzi might reach their bungalow to get a glimpse of the would-be man and wife and they might even pose together for the photographers". Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Couple to tie the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on THIS date? Read Deets

had confirmed the news of them getting married and had said that it will be a simple affair. As per reports, " The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don't want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding". The wedding will take place on February 19, 2022, and Farhan even had his bachelorette party as he is soon going to be the groom to his beautiful ladylove Shibani Dandekar.