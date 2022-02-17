and ’s wedding has been in the news for the past few weeks. BollywoodLife was the first to inform everyone that the couple will be tying the knot this year, and later Farhan’s father had confirmed that the wedding is taking place in February. Now, as the wedding date is coming near, everyone is excited to know some details about it. The couple and their families have kept mum about it; however, a few details are now out. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding Guest List REVEALED: These Bollywood BIGGIES to attend the couple’s big day

According to a report in Hindustan Times, before the registered marriage on 21st Feb, the couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. The wedding will take place in Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar attends Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party? View Pics from the fun stag night

A source told the portal, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.” Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Here's how Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Mouni Roy and other celebs declared their love for their partners

The report also states that the families of the couple will leave for Khandala on Friday (18) evening. Reportedly, pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette of Shibani will take place between February 17 (today) and 18. It is said that the couple will have their marriage registered on 21st Feb in Mumbai, and in the evening a wedding reception has been planned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for the past few years. A few days ago, Farhan had shared a picture on Instagram and it looked like a click from his bachelor party. He had captioned the picture as, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever.” In the picture, we can see that one of the friends of Farhan is holding face masks of the actors. So, Shibani commented on the post, “um technically i’m there too.”