Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST picture of the couple from their marriage is HERE

and 's wedding is taking place in Khandala at Akhtar's farmhouse today. The couple has been dating each other for more than four years, and finally, they will be husband and wife. Many celebrities like , , , , and others have reached Khandala to attend the couple's big day. The pre-wedding festivities took place in Mumbai on 17-18 Feb, and now, finally, a picture of Farhan and Shibani from their wedding is out.

Farhan and Shibani's wedding has been in the news for the past few months. BollywoodLife was the first to reveal that the couple will be tying the knot this year, and later Farhan's father Javed Akhtar had confirmed that the wedding will happen in February this year. Reportedly, the couple has planned a wedding reception in Mumbai on 21st February 2022.

While Farhan and Shibani didn't speak much about their relationship, the couple's social media PDA was loved by their fans. A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar had shared a picture on Instagram with his friends and netizens guessed that it was a photo from his bachelor party.

Farhan had captioned the pictures as, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever." One of the friends of Farhan was holding the face masks of the Toofaan actor and Shibani. So, Shibani commented on it, "um technically i’m there too."

Shibani and Farhan had made their relationship official in 2018. They had shared a picture in which the two were walking together on the streets. Check out the picture below...