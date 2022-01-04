Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Here's how the couple is preparing for their shaadi amid increasing Corona scare

It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you that the lovebirds of tinsel town and are planning to get married in the month of March in 2022. The couple has decided to cut of the lavish wedding and keep an intimate affair as the Covid case in Maharashtra is rising each day. And now let us tell you that how the couple is prepping for their summer wedding amid the covid scare. The couple are expected to get hitched in March in a five star hotel in Mumbai. However sighting the rise in Covid case, they might even do a close knit affair and keep the function at their house with minimum people just like how did for her marriage. She chose to get married in her garden and everything about her wedding was beautiful. Also Read - HOT Scoop: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar all set to get married in March 2022? [Exclusive]

A close source to us informs, " Farhan and Shibani are very much in love and they want to get married among their closed and loved ones. They don't want to create hullaballoo around their wedding and so now they are trying to keep it as intimate as possible"

Also as per the Mumbai Mayur Kishori Pednekar, the state will go in lockdown if the cases rises up to 200,00o he even warned that February month might see the rise in the cases. In his interaction he had said, " Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn't be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone. But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government's rules".

While Farhan and Shibani have chosen to get married in March and if the partial lockdown happens wonder if they will delay the wedding or get hitched with minimum people as per protocols. Bollywoodlife tried to get in touch with Shibani but she remained unavailable to comment.

