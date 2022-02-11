The Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding is fast becoming the next big Bollywood marriage that's becoming the talk of the town. It looks like the next big B-town shaadi is around the corner after the and wedding, and given the speculations that are flying fast and furious in the media, it looks like the and marriage looks like is going to grab major headlines everywhere. In case you love these big Bollywood shaadis and can't wait anymore for their D-Day, we've got some inside scoop about their marriage announcement straight from the groom's mother, Honey Irani. Also Read - Nick Jonas posts his 'morning mood' for the 1st time after becoming a dad; we wonder how Priyanka Chopra would react – watch video

In an interview with ETimes, Honey Irani revealed that it's a joyous occasion and she as also the entire family is looking forward to it and they are all very excited, adding that she learned about their wedding plans when one day, the Farhan and Shibani has invited her and some other members of the family over for dinner. Opening up on her reaction, Honey Irani said that the most important thing is that the couple is happy and hope they have a wonderful life, highlighting that it's heartening to see them finally tying the knot as they were very serious about each other, while also admitting that she understands and respects that couples today take time for such big decisions. Honeyji signed off by stating that the elders in the family aren't the interfering kind, that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are both very mature, and that they've approved of whatever they want.

A few days ago, Farhan's father and celebrate Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, , had also confirmed that his son was indeed tying the knot with Shibani pretty soon albeit without, however, divulging any further details.