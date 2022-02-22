Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19, 2022 in Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. They had a simple marriage ceremony. The decoration of the place was done in shades of red. Shibani Dandekar wore an outfit that was in sync with the floral decor theme. The lady chose a gorgeous hue of crimson for her fishtail gown with a peplum detail. However, the first pic of the bride that was clicked from a distance left fans with some questions. Shibani Dandekar's tummy looked a little full in the pictures and many wondered if it was a baby bump. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

The couple's wedding was a modern affair. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar ditched traditional clothes for more contemporary ones. The camera angle really played a tyrant here as Shibani Dandekar is looking amazing. She was a JADE bride as her outfit was from Shyamal and Bhumika. She teamed it with matching heels from Aquazzura. The couple chose baby pink and gold as they greeted the paparazzi outside their home. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar distributed sweets to them.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for four years now. They became friends after she was a part of a show hosted by him. The two have been living together for three years now. Farhan Akhtar's daughters Akira and Shakya also like Shibani Dandekar a lot. Honey Irani the mom of Farhan Akhtar said that Shibani Dandekar is a very sweet person and extremely respectful. She also revealed that her daughter-in-law is a foodie like her son. Both of them love to have the mutton dishes, Nawabi keema and dhansak made at her residence. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to go for a court marriage today, Here's all you need to know - Watch