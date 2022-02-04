Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding is what fans are waiting for. The couple have been together for four years now. The marriage is going to take place on February 21, 2022. The nuptials will happen in Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala, which is a sprawling one. As we know, there are restrictions on the number of wedding guests during COVID-19. Only 50 people can attend. Javed Akhtar confirmed the marriage to Bombay Times and said that formal invitations are yet to be sent out. He said that the marriage is being handled by wedding planners as it is the norm. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Special party planned for close friends at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse – view pics

Javed Akhtar said nothing could be done on a large scale given the situation of the pandemic. Only a few people people will be invited. It seems the invitations are yet to be sent out. He told Bombay Times, "Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations)." We have seen that Shibani Dandekar is quite close to Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. He said that she is a "very nice girl" and the family loves her a lot. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar first met on a TV show. It seems they became friends then on.

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar's birthday, Shibani Dandekar wished him with a pic where they were twinning in black. She wrote, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x." Last year, she got his name tattooed on her neck. Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani for more than a decade. They had met when he had just stepped into direction. The couple have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. It seems the girls have a cordial relationship with Shibani Dandekar.