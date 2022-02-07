The Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding is fast becoming the next big Bollywood marriage that's becoming the talk of the town. It looks like the next big B-town shaadi is around the corner after the and wedding, and given the speculations that are flying fast and furious in the media, it looks like the and marriage looks like is going to grab major headlines everywhere. Speaking about major headlines for their wedding, we've got some inside dope that's certainly going to set more tongues wagging. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar's family got extremely UPSET with Shershaah actress Kiara Advani

A well-placed source close to both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the couple's wedding venue is going to spread across three destinations, with the first being Mumbai, the next being Lonavala (somewhere deep within the hill station) and the last probably being Mauritius tough said source isn't that certain about the final destination, but knows this much that Mauritius is the likely candidate on account of the lovebirds seeking an exotic location to rap a bow on their wedding festivities. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor and others arrive to pay last respects

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar's birthday, Shibani Dandekar took to her official Instagram handle to wish her beau with a stylish picture, where the two are clad are looking extremely sophisticated, clad in all black. Captioning the pic, she had written “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet⭐️Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly .” Check out her post below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April 2022? Here’s what we know

A few days ago, Farhan's father and celebrate Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, , had also confirmed that his son was indeed tying the knot with Shibani pretty soon, without, however, divulging any further details.