The Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding is fast becoming the next big Bollywood marriage that's becoming the talk of the town. It looks like the next big B-town shaadi is around the corner after the and wedding, and given the reports that are flying fast and furious in the media, it looks like the and marriage looks like is going to grab major headlines everywhere. Recently the couple's haldi ceremony took place as their residential bungalow in Mumbai, where , , and other guests were seen performing.

Well, Farhan and Shibani had been setting couple goals for some years now. Take for instance this throwback video, where the two showed the world how they're made for each other over their love for music. The former had shared the video, where he could be seen jamming with his ladylove, their music talents on full display, with Farhan Akhtar crooning an English song while strumming the guitar and Shibani Dandekar, too, displaying her vocal skills albeit on the piano. Captioning the video, Farhan had written: “Keeping the lockdown blues away with a cover of this song we both love. #astarisborn #jamming with @shibanidandekar .” Check it out below:

Earlier, on the occasion of Farhan Akhtar's birthday, Shibani Dandekar took to her official Instagram handle to wish her beau with a stylish picture, where the two are clad are looking extremely sophisticated, clad in all black. Captioning the pic, she had written “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet⭐️Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly .” Check out her post below:

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be having a registered marriage on 21st Feb, before they'll be tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony at the former’s farmhouse in Khandala.