Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: 'Seems to be a pattern'

Farhan Akhtar's latest remark about actors leaving films close to shooting has brought Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 controversy back into focus. Read ahead to know what Farhan has to say about actors exiting projects.

Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit 'Seems to be a pattern'

Bollywood is no stranger to actors dropping out of films at the last moment, and the most recent victim of this shocking exit was Farhan Akhtar. The actor and filmmaker was in the process of making his new movie, Don 3, when Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh exited the movie. Farhan’s Don 3 hasn’t even begun filming but has been one of the most talked-about movies ever since Ranveer’s exit sparked so much drama and controversy.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan recalled how he was in a similar situation earlier when Saif Ali Khan almost walked out of Dil Chahta Hai just before filming. This led to Farhan talking about how actors leaving projects at the last minute has become a pattern. His comment has now got fans wondering if he was indirectly referring to Ranveer Singh. Let’s dive into see all about Farhan Akhtar's latest remark about actors leaving films and why it might be a shot at Ranveer Singh below.

Farhan Akhtar takes shot at Ranveer Singh post Don 3 exit

The spotlight has been shining brighter on Farhan Akhtar ever since his film Don 3 had a lot of drama with Ranveer Singh's exit. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India in an exclusive interview about the 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan made a pointed remark about Ranveer Singh without mentioning his name.

Farhan recalled the difficult time when Saif Ali Khan faced a date issue with another film and decided to leave the movie Dil Chahta Hai, just before its shooting was scheduled to begin. Farhan told The Hollywood Reporter India, “Saif suddenly had some date issue with another film that he was gonna do. The dates shifted, and he was kind of half in, half out on that. So he was in a bit of a spot, and he had to leave the film. And everybody tried to convince him, like, ‘Yaar, please.’ And for me, I was just like, my head was, like, destroyed. Because when we got, when I met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could have played that part. It was just impossible.”

The filmmaker further revealed that Saif's decision came around a month before the film was scheduled to go on floors. It was while talking about this timing that Farhan made the comment that caught everyone's attention. He said, “So, like, that was too heartbreaking for me. Not, maybe ten days, I think it was maybe about a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays,” Farhan then added with a smile, "But, not just with me... aisa bhi hota hai."

Was Farhan talking about Ranveer Singh?

Although Farhan did not take Ranveer Singh's name, his remarks in this exclusive interview immediately reminded many of the recent Don 3 controversy. Ranveer was announced as the new Don after Shah Rukh Khan stepped away from the franchise. Farhan was set to direct the film, with Excel Entertainment backing the project.

However, Ranveer's exit from Don 3 came shortly before shooting was scheduled to begin. The development later turned into a dispute between the actor and the makers. Excel Entertainment sought compensation for losses it incurred during the film’s pre-production, leading to a mediation process that eventually involved industry bodies.

What happened after Ranveer's Don 3 exit?

The controversy did not remain limited to Ranveer and the production house; in fact, it got much bigger. This case was taken to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), where they issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The non-cooperation directive was revoked from the actor days later.

Ranveer has largely stayed away from making public comments about this dispute.

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