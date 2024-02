Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Unlike others, they choose to keep their private life under wraps and enjoy the silence around their personal life in the media circle. The duo got married on 19 February 2022 in a non-religious ceremony. The couple recently celebrated 2 years of marriage bliss. Farhan Akhtar recently took to his social media and posted an adorable wedding anniversary wish for wife Shibani. Also Read - Don 3: Kiara Advani to be Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jungli Billi’?

Check out Farhan Akhtar's adorable message for his wife Shibani Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar recently took to his social media and posted the below image. In the picture, Farhan and Shibani are happily posing for the lenses. However, it was Farhan's adorable wedding anniversary wish which caught everyone's attention. The actor-director wrote, 'By your side... proudly... always. Happy anniversary, love you.' In the post below, the actor has promised to be with wife Shibani forever. Check out the post below. Also Read - Javed Akhtar gets irritated after paps yell while asking him to pose during birthday dinner; tells them 'Shor mat karo' [Watch]

Shibani too didn't hold back and posted an equally adorable marriage anniversary for husband Farhan Akhtar. The actress posted the below image and mentioned how the 6 years of dating and 2 years of marriage life have been nothing but a joy ride. Check out her post below.

Prior to marrying Shibani, Farhan married Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. The former couple have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. However, on 21 January 2016, the couple announced their separation, thus ending their 16 years of marriage.