Farhan Akhtar's daughters Shakya and Akira are the prettiest bridesmaids at his wedding with Shibani Dandekar — View Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, 2022 at his Khandala farmhouse. The wedding was different from the usual Bollywood ones we saw in the past few years. Shibani Dandekar looked radiant in a crimson fishtail gown with a long veil while he chose a tuxedo for the day. The Dandekar and Akhtar families were present in full force for the marriage. In the pics that have been shared by Farhan Akhtar we can see his daughters, Shakya and Akira. It is a known fact that he is a doting dad. In the pics, Shakya Akhtar has worn a blue lehenga while Akira is radiant in an ivory coloured one. The girls look very happy for their father. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan plans to get married to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad soon? [EXCLUSIVE]

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was graced by close friends and family. Shakya Akhtar is now studying abroad. She is 21. The proud dad had recently posted a pic saying how he was happy to see his daughter as an opinionated, fierce and independent young woman.

In this picture, we can see Shakya and Akira along with the whole Akhtar clan. Both the kids are very close to their grandparents, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Honey Irani. We can see Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and others in this picture.

We can see Akira and Shakya playing phugi with the guests. The girls surely had a good time. His former wife Adhuna Bhabani did not come for the function. The two had been married for more than a decade and looked inseparable. Fans got a shock when Farhan Akhtar announced his divorce saying that they had grown apart as a couple. It is not known if Shakya and Akira also plan to enter the world of Bollywood.