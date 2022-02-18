Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married tomorrow. The haldi ceremony happened last evening. Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar were spotted at the ceremony. Farhan Akhtar's mom Honey Irani had to skip the festivities as she had tested positive for COVID-19 some days back. But she will be present for the D-Day. Honey Irani has praised Shibani Dandekar immensely saying that she is beautiful and extremely respectful as a person. In an interview to The Times Of India, she spilled a lot of details about their bond. It seems Shibani Dandekar and she meet every second day as they live next door. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for Bappi Lahiri, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Maharashtrian wedding deets and more

Honey Irani told The Times Of India that Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and she went for a holiday to the Maldives together. It seems they talk on the phone almost daily and keep messaging one another. Honey Irani said, "She's just too sweet." Honey Irani is known for her cooking skills. It seems Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar relish her food. It seems they, at times, call her up and say they are coming home and request for something nice to eat. It seems Shibani Dandekar loves Honey Irani's guacamole.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar follow a diet for the weekdays but love their Sunday treats. The couple love Honey Irani's Nawabi Keema, Mutton dishes and dhansak. She also said that food was the main topic of discussion when it came to the wedding planning. It got even more attention than the bridal trousseau. Honey Irani's faves kulfi and jalebi are on the menu. The guest list is limited to around 50 people due to the pandemic.

Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala will host the celebrations. He said invites were yet to be sent out. The lyricist also said that Shibani Dandekar was loved by the Akhtar household.