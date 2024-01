Farhan Akhtar, the renowned actor and filmmaker, celebrated his 50th birthday on January 9th, 2024 with his family and close friends. Despite being a well-known personality in the film industry, Farhan prefers to stay away from the limelight and is rarely seen at social events. Therefore, it was not surprising that the actor had a quiet celebration. However, it was his stepmother Shabana Azmi's birthday wish for him that caught the attention of the audience. Check out her post below. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan ignores Ranveer Singh, hugs Deepika Padukone at World Cup match, netizens ask why? [Watch viral video]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Get all the Bigg Boss and entertainment news instantly. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar and more celebrity couples who divorced after an ugly marriage

Shabana Azmi calls Farhan Akhtar 'Betu'

Farhan Akhtar is the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Javed Akhtar's second marriage was with Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi. Although Shabana is Farhan's stepmom, that never came in between the duo. The veteran actress has actively involved herself in Farhan's big days, be it his birthday celebrations, festivities or wedding with Shibani Dandekar. Shabana has always been like a second mother to Farhan. On Farhan's 50th birthday, Shabana took to social media and posted an adorable picture featuring herself, Farhan, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, and more. In the said picture, one can see how the celebrations were filled with cakes and love. However, more than the picture, it was Shabana's caption that was truly special. The actress blessed Farhan with lots of love and a healthy and long life. Check out the post below. Also Read - Don 3: After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit, Priyanka Chopra to make an entry as ‘Junglee Bill’ along with Ranveer Singh?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani where she played the role of Alia Bhatt's on-screen grandmother. In the film, her on-screen kiss with veteran actor Dharmendra was a major highlight. Shabana revealed in a past interview that initially, she was a bit skeptical when Karan informed her about the kiss scene. Her concern was not because of any apprehension but because she was worried if the audience would be mature enough to accept a romance between an elderly couple. Shabana mentioned that once the film was released, everyone, especially the younger generation, appreciated and clapped for the particular scene. For those who criticized the kiss, Shabana stated that why can't a strong woman who is in her 70s have a romantic bone in her body.