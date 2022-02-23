Farhan Akhtar's wifey Shibani Dandekar brings about a change in social media bio post wedding; deets here

and recently tied the knot and turned Mr and Mrs. Their intimate wedding affair with only a few near and dear ones was a beautiful event. Ditching the traditional wedding ceremonies, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar simply read out the wedding vows that they wrote in front of the guests and raised a toast to their bond. Later, they had a registered marriage. Now, Shibani Dandekar has caught attention by changing her social media bio. She has now attached Akhtar to her name and added Mrs Akhtar to bio. Also Read - 5 moments from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding that have netizens wondering if the bride is pregnant - View Pics

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram bio now reads, "Producer,Presenter, Actress, Singer MRS AKHTAR" while her name is "Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar." The actress is yet to post any pictures from the wedding on social media as yet. However, a picture of her had gone viral on social media in which fans speculated her pregnancy. Blame it to bad camera angle or what, netizens could spot a baby bump in Shibani's wedding picture and that left many curious.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was attended by celebrities like and family, Ritesh Siddhwani, and more. The wedding was held at 's farmhouse in Khandala. Post the wedding, a party was hosted by sister for the newlyweds.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's love story supposedly began on a reality show. Farhan was the host while Shibani had come as a contestant. They fell in love with each other, dated for a while and are now Mr and Mrs. Going by all the pictures they have shared on social media so far, they are definitely a match made in heaven.