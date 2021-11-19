Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 19) announced that the government has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws. , Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, and others took to their social media to react on the news. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Preity Zinta welcomes twins via surrogacy; Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das' 'Two Indias' monologue 'soft terrorism' and more

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Sharing the news, Taapsee wrote, “Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan.” Thanking Narendra Modi, wrote, "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today." Richa Chadha called it farmer’s victory. Calling it shameful, Kangana wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this." Have a look at their reactions below: Also Read - Javed Akhtar takes a sarcastic dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'India's Independence was bheek' remark: Here's what he tweeted

Also Read - Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'nachnewali' over her comments on Mahatma Gandhi

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan ?? https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 19, 2021

Congratulations to all the farmers ......happy gurpurab ? — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 19, 2021

Farmers had been protesting for almost a year against the farm laws.