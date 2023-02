Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of his OTT debut Farzi which has left the audience wanting for now. The creator of this show on Amazon Prime Video is none other than Raj & DK. Now, the actor who had graced Zee Cine Awards 2023 spoke and revealed details related to Farzi 2. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others grace the red carpet [View Pics]

Talking about Farzi season 2 the actor revealed that it will be done but these things take time. It takes 1.5-2 years as after the show is over it takes a year for the post-production as it is dubbed in 35-40 languages and released in 200 countries. When the shooting will happen it will release after a year so there are 1.5-2 years for Farzi season 2. Shahid also revealed that he is very happy. It took two years to make Farzi and he and the makers handled both the waves of Coronavirus one and two.

The show took a lot of time to be made. There were many locations, and stars so he is very happy that people have given him so much love. Shahid also revealed that it was his expectation that the film will do well in India and internationally it was number one. He was shocked to see the amazing love Farzi received. Shahid feels the trend nowadays is that if someone loves something then a lot of love is given and if it is not good then people drop the same in only two minutes. He also feels the situation where things would be in the middle is gone. On his OTT debut Shahid further said that he was very proud of the full team and he cannot take credit of the show's success alone as a lot of people have putten in the effort.

However Shahid feels that he did his OTT debut for the first time and it got so much love, he is very happy about the same. He also has the realisation that in today's time the reach of OTT platforms is a lot and film stars should take the same very seriously as one can reach a lot of people and gain love.