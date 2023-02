Bollywood popular actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series titled Farzi. While he is looking forward to the release he shared his thoughts on the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has marked its name across the world in just eight days. The movie was released at a time when several biggies starring top actors failed miserably at the box office. Also Read - Farzi star Shahid Kapoor shares all about his experience of working with The Family Man creators Raj and DK

Pathan is topping the chart of highest-grossing films in Indian Cinema. It has defeated many records within just a few days of its theatrical release emerging as the biggest blockbuster Hindi film ever. It has recorded Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in just 8 days. The action thriller is registered as the highest-grossing film of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. It is also highest grossing film in the career of its lead cast of , , and .

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, reacting to Pathaan's success said, "Pathaan ki agli party kab aur kahan hogi? Hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain." He further spoke about what the film's success means for the industry Shahid immediately replied in one word "Money". He further added the success of the movie has instilled confidence in oneself when everybody is losing confidence in themselves. Shahid thinks Pathaan is a result of a lot of confidence, effort, and lot of work.

Shahid Kapoor is all set for making his digital debut with Farzi also starring . The story of Farzi revolves around a small-time con artist who plans to be a perfect con but a vicious and peculiar task force officer is on a mission to save the country from his wrong deeds. The eight-episodic series is helmed by Raj & DK fame of The Family Man and produced by D2R Films. It will also star Raashii Khanna, , Bhuvan Arora, , and . Farzi will stream online on Amazon Prime Video from 10th February 2023.