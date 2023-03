Kartik Aaryan is riding high on popularity. Though his recent film Shehzada might have tanked, the young star has exciting films lined up. He has also worked with a variety of actresses in the recent past from Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani. Everyone is quite gaga over Kartik Aaryan. Well, the fan base does not only include normal women and girls from all over the world. Kartik Aaryan is the new prince of romance in Bollywood. Farzi actress Raashi Khanna is a huge fan of the young star. She has expressed her desire to work with him in a movie.

Raashi Khanna said in an interview that she would like to work with him. She said in an interview that she would like to do an intense love story with him. Raashi Khanna said she would prefer that instead of Kartik Aaryan's specialty which is comedies. She said she would like to do a film like Aashiqui with him. She is a huge fan of the Aashiqui series. She was quoted as saying, "That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that."

Kartik Aaryan is known as the people's superstar. We have seen that he has an organic connect with the fans. He has created magical chemistry with all his actress. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a slate of films lined up like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next among others.