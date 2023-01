was seen making an appearance in town after a long time. The actor is all set for his next film Farsi and will soon kick-start the promotion of the same. The actor was spotted in ye city by the shutterbugs and was in no mood to get clicked overdose as our paparazzi do sometimes. Shahid Kapoor happily posed and sat in his car along with his wife Mira Rajput where one photographer kept his camera rolling to take the video of them together and this left Shahid Kapoor angry and how. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor in Farzi to Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Devotion Of Suspect X Adaptation: Bollywood stars making OTT debuts in 2023

In this video you can see Shahid Kapoor angrily telling the paparazzi.' video Kyun nikaal raha hai', while his wife Mira Rajput was calmly sitting and having water. The bodyguards of Shahid Kapoor then asked the paparazzi to not click them. The netizens are not happy with Shahid Kapoor's behaviour and are calling him rude. While the actor's fans come out in support of him. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor purchases a brand new sea facing flat worth Rs 58 crore; checkout inside pictures that will leave you amazed

Watch the video of Shahid Kapoor getting upset with the photographer for taking his video with his wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Farzi which also marks the actor's OTT debut and his fans cannot wait for them for the actor to shine once again. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actors who broke their 'no kissing on-screen' policy for films