Disha is the voice of new tradition and values quality over everything else. She is a self-aware woman of substance and style; she has a modern consciousness and an impeccable eye for detail. Disha says, “I keep myself in mind constantly during the design process because it helps me believe in the things I create”. As a label, we have mastered the ‘complex minimal’ aesthetic wear. Couturier Disha Patil reimagines Indian brides in her collection The Labyrinth.

Brides invest so much in their outfits wondering how to use them again but a real fashionists we will always be excited to repurpose and restyle it in a million different ways. A fashion trend I can’t get enough of is styling my blouses differently from cold shoulders to off to drapes - I’ve firmly believed that lehengas are restrictive so all the experimenting can be done with blouses. Disha Patil’s love for fine things translates into her couture by way of nuanced detailing, luxurious but light fabrics, and modern cuts. Disha designs for the modern Indian bride who appreciates quiet glamour. As time changes, we evolve into beings that appreciate a minimalistic approach to our aesthetic Bridalwear in a post-pandemic world where we will be celebrating individuals and Disha’s keen eye brings forward those aspects of the client’s personality that need to shine. Playful ruffles, trailing cape sleeves, feather trims and more bring a contemporary touch to her offering of occasion wear. And it’s not just the bride that can find a special outfit at Disha Patil’s but bridesmaids, sisters and moms can find their fashion wear as well.

Three non-negotiables from your line-up that are a must have in a bride's wardrobe.

Modern blouse silhouettes Fuss-free dupatta Lightweight lehengas

At Disha Patil, we believe that luxury should be a whisper and not a shout. We design for the modern Indian bride who appreciates this kind of quiet glamour - the one who knows that timeless luxury is where quality, craftsmanship and culture lovingly co-exist.

Our creations carry handcrafted, bespoke elements that lie at the crossroad of vintage inspiration and contemporary cool - all at accessible price points. We want the romance of your big day to be seen in the most important dress of your life, and our attention to detail and intricacy carry that promise. You will also find that in the poetic geometry and graceful symmetry of our artworks as also a palette that champions pastels - elements we are personally obsessed with. The modern bride we create respects classic tailoring and fit. She expects unparalleled detailing in the workmanship and nothing less than the best when it comes to quality. But at the end of the day, what we direct all our energies towards is simply making sure that what you wear on the day that means so much to you, is an absolute beauty you will love forever.