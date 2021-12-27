Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi (Indyshades) talks about the growing craze for influencers

Discovering the entertainment industry and aspiring to be an actor or supermodel is the millennial equivalent of the generation Z kids' rising interest in social media influencers. Adults, too, have succumbed to this trend and are transitioning quickly and furiously to exercise their influence over matters that affect them and the general public. Addressing this topic, Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi puts forward and expresses her views.

In an ideal scenario, Instagram's developing platforms, including reels, IGTV videos, opinion polls stories, and so on, are rapidly expanding, as are the influencers. No longer limited to humorous meme culture and youngsters polishing their steps to the current dance fad, this field has begun to integrate itself into broader global issues—political, social, psychological, or anything else—you name it!

As part of this 'Influencer' ramble, Ashu Sethi claims that one of the primary reasons for influencers' soaring popularity is the versatility that this archetype has to offer us today. Features that allow for the exchanging of thoughts and feedback in the comment section, as well as resharing someone's post or stories on your feed, make it easier for the other person to sense your mindset. It communicates to them what you believe in. This is the type of linking nexus that social media influence produces. According to Ashu Sethi (also known as ‘Ashi Sethi’), today's influencers are a new type of impartial advocates who change audience perceptions through blogs, Twitter posts, and other forms of social media. Over the years, a well-honed public relations strategy and marketing have enabled the majority of them to recognize the audience's perception of their subject, as well as its ‘relatability’ aspect in particular.

Even though influencers share some universal characteristics, they are nonetheless distinguished by the work that they conduct. Some of them may be supporting an NGO or a small business that promotes environmentally conscious buying, while others may be leveraging innovative or interactive reels to call out misogyny. Nonetheless, many could be promoting one political viewpoint over another or simply educating their audience. As one can see, the content creation methods shown are varied, which aids the audience in classifying and identifying themselves and, as a result, choosing and following what is ideal for them.

Ashu Sethi (who is on Instagram as @indyshades) notices that seeing people create and upload such relatable content on their pages inspires the audience to do the same. After all, who knows how to outshine ourselves better than ourselves? As a result, the craze spreads like wildfire from one aspiring influencer to the next.

The influencer wave, which began within advertising, is now reaching its pinnacle across a wide range of industries. Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi believes that this trend is going in the right direction and that the display of art and innovation on Instagram and YouTube is inspiring and encouraging for a lot of people.