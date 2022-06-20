Father's Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra shares the cutest picture of baby Malti and Nick Jonas; their matching shoes will melt your hearts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl through surrogacy. Reports have it that their little one was born in January this year, however, since she was born prematurely, she had to be kept in the hospital for a long time. As per a post made by Nick and Priyanka, their baby was in NICU for almost 100 days. They have named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. And well, on Father's Day 2022, Priyanka Chopra shared the cutest glimpse of Malti and papa Nick Jonas. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash wedding picture, Shah Rukh Khan in salt-pepper beard and more fake pictures of Bollywood and TV stars that went VIRAL

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Nick Jonas holding baby Malti who is trying to walk. The best part about the picture is their matching shoes. While Malti is wearing white shoes with her initials M and M written on each, daddy Nick Jonas is wearing white shoes that have MM's on one shoe and Dad on the other. How adorable. She shared it with the caption, "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here's to many more." Priyanka Chopra has not revealed the face of baby Malti in this picture too. Take a look.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of baby Malti on mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. The post was to wish Nani as she wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."