On the occasion of Father's Day 2o23, many celebs posted adorable clicks with their dads and little ones. One of the most reclusive of actors, is not someone who posts often on social media. On this day, he posted a picture holding his three month old baby in his arms. He has covered the little one's face with a sticker. Mohit Raina also shared a pic with his dad. We know that he is from an Army family in Jammu. The caption read, "Every Child's First Super hero is his/her father. I know I didn't say it enough, so I'll say it extra today. Thank you for everything Dad. Wish you were here to see these times...Happy Father's Day to you and from this year to me as well. Lifelong memories to cherish."

Mohit Raina's fans were very happy with the post. One of them referred to the little one as Ashokasundri. We know that is the name of the daughter of Lord Shiva and Parvati. She is married to Nahusha. One of the fans said that he should not have been a part of Adipurush. Others did not agree with this. One of the best comments was, "You have been a Jagat Pita and from this year a Pita to your sweet Rajkumari. Happy Father's Day to you Mohit. Aapkey Pita ko aapki upalabdhiyon par garv hi hoga."

Mohit Raina's daughter is three months old. She was born in the month of March. The actor got married in a private ceremony on January 1, 2022. Not much is known about his wife. Her name is Aditii Sharma and she works in the corporate sector. In between there were rumors that they were having trouble in their marital paradise. He slammed them on social media. The two were celebrating their first marriage anniversary at that point.

The TV hunk is best known for his show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. He has done web shows like Bhaukaal and Kaafir where people have loved his performances. Mohit Raina was seen in the movie Uri as well.