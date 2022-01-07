Fathom the power of fashion with the iconic fashion stylist Bhavna Singh

To be at the top of the league every time you need to decode the fashion strategy and meet the influential stylists rolling out hit after hit. Fashion stylists are experts at interpreting dress codes, have a meticulous eye for detail, and have the necessary contacts to nab a client's dream dress straight off the runways. Bhavna Singh is one such creative fashion stylist who knows how to channelize her inner potential and bring to the table the uniqueness that is required in the realm. Also Read - Dilli Darlings 16 September 2019 Written Update: Bhavna hits the gym to become a model

Being a fashion stylist, she is responsible for coordinating all parts of a person's aesthetic appearance to make them appear appealing to others. She has worked extensively with industry personalities, assisting them in looking their best. Bhavna is also the Style Director at DLF Promenade in New Delhi, where she attends runway shows and other fashion industry events to keep up with the newest trends. She effectively realizes a specific look or concept for a given photographic assignment by partnering with models, fashion designers, photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists, creative directors, and art directors.

A bag full of milestones

For the beauty contest, the New Delhi-based fashion stylist serves as the Director of the North Zone (Queens of the World). Kiran Bedi and Isha Kopikkar have given her prizes in honor of her contributions to the fashion industry and women's empowerment. She has also helped raise funds for several non-profit organizations. She was recently featured in the DLF Promenade #NotJustAnotHer campaign, which celebrates the lives of women. On December 19, she will teach a master class at That's Vogue in Ludhiana with cosmetic artist Guneet Virdi and social media influencer Preeti Pahuja Chawla.

Talking about how to mastermind the luxury red carpet looks, the incredible fashion stylist Bhavna Singh says, “I am a firm believer of the fact that if you are passionate about something then only you can achieve outstanding results. Nothing in this world comes easy, you need to put your best foot forward. I have always been inclined towards fashion as it helps to push boundaries and set an exemplary example for others to follow.” She further added, “Every individual is unique and a good fashion stylist is the one who can curate outfits according to your personality.”

Channelizing her creativity continuously

Every individual has the right to have their own opinions and preferences and with their clothing and fashion styles, it just came to light. Empowerment means different things to different women, and their clothes and fashion choices reflect this. Bhavna is excited to give every woman the tools she needs to live a stylish life. She correctly assumes the position of a responsible fashion influencer whose purpose is to empower women via fashion, regardless of their socioeconomic situation, body image, or race. The stylist brought to light the notion that fashion is a broader concept and restricted it to body measurements and the unconventional concept is wrong. True fashion lies in believing in your taste and embracing your choices and Bhavna Singh is holding on to this fact gracefully.