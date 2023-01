Many Pakistani artists have cemented their careers in India but unfortunately, they had to return to their nation after a ban was imposed. Indian government prohibited Pakistani artists from working in India. Popular names like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, and more have won our hearts with their work in the Indian film industry. While many of us miss them Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur spoke of the ban. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film beats Avatar 2 with day 1 collection; check out other movies that the blockbuster defeated [Watch Video]

Anurag Thakur addresses the subject at Shanghai Corporation Organisation Film Festival he attended yesterday. Shanghai Corporation Organisation Film Festival started yesterday in Mumbai. Speaking of several topics at the fest he also commented on the upliftment of the ban on Pakistani artists. SCO is a multinational film festival where people around the world were invited including Pakistan. However, the neighboring country refrained from participating.

Talking about Pakistan's involvement Anurag said that they have included all those countries that are a part of the world whenever there is a multinational tournament. Similarly, they had sent invitations to all the members of SCO from their side and opened gates for everyone but eventually, it is their decision to avoid or attend.

Further, he was questioned, will the ban on Pakistani artists will be lifted since the government invited Pakistan for the film festival. To this Information and Broadcasting minister dodged the question and asked o stick to the SCO festival only. He chose to not comment anything about Pakistani artists ban upliftment. The government did invite the country to the film festival but doesn’t want to collaborate with them. However, nothing is confirmed on the same yet, and there is no idea until when the ban will be continued.

To recollect, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India after the terrific URI attack in 2016. Seeing the tension between the two countries Maharashtra Navnirman Sena imposed the said ban.